Whether it’s Pokemon, magic, Yugi-og, or something else Duke City Games is your one-stop shop for everything in the way of collectible cards. But it’s more than just a place to shop, it’s also a place to play and there is a new card game release happening that they are ready for you to experience.

Lorcana is available at Duke City Games today, they are one of the few stores that are releasing the cards before the big stores which will have them on September 1st. They will be open at noon and they suggest if you want the cards to head over. For more information visit dukecity.games/.