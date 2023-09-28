A new contemporary art museum is now open in Santa Fe. Vladem Contemporary is highlighting the work of New Mexico artists. The art museum features works made from 1980 to the present time.

The current exhibition, “Shadow and Light,” is on display through April 18, 2024. Describing the opening exhibition, Executive Director Dr. Mark White says, “It’s an examination of the sort of classic idea of New Mexico light that has drawn artists for generations but from a particularly contemporary standpoint.”

The museum focuses on its outward-facing programming; Vladem Contemporary has commissioned an installation by an internationally renowned artist who was born in Albuquerque, Leo Villareal. The LED installation is available for viewing 24/7.

The contemporary art museum has also created a unique augmented reality experience for its guests. Vladem worked with Judy Chicago for an installation in which animated cats wander throughout the museum’s spaces.

The museum is open from Saturday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from May through October. The hours for November through April are Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the final Friday of each month. Vladem Contemporary is located in the Santa Fe Railyard on Montezuma Avenue.