Over the last few years, ski areas throughout the United States have been getting major upgrades. The ski resorts have been taking things to the next level with new investments, and the upcoming ski season is no exception when it comes to improvements. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore with The Outside Insider has all of the details when it comes to the best ski spots to check out this winter.

Tornatore says that Aspen, Colorado, is at the top of her list of ski areas that have recently expanded. Aspen Snowmass has introduced its newest high-speed chair lift alongside its addition of over 150 acres of skiable terrain. The Little Nell is a luxury property on the mountain that has just launched its brand-new spa. There is also a new boutique hotel in the area, the Mollie Aspen, which is opening this winter. Not only does Aspen Snowmass have great amenities, but the area also focuses on sustainability with its Aspen Pledge. When guests sign the pledge, $18.80 is donated to local non-profits that focus on maintaining the area’s natural surroundings.

Keystone is another ski resort that Tornatore recommends visiting. This resort is especially accommodating to families; with its Kids Ski Free program, children ages 12 and under can ski for free throughout the duration of the trip with a booking for two or more nights at the lodge. Keystone has added its new Bergman Express lift, which gets guests lift-served access to over 550 acres of new high-alpine terrain. The resort offers sleigh rides, ice skating, snow forts, tubing, and so much more for family fun.

Copper Mountain is on the travel expert’s list as well this season. The area is 75 miles from the Denver airport, so it is very accessible. The mountain is the official training center for the U.S. Olympic Ski and Snowboard team and puts its focus on helping skiers and snowboarders move to the next skill level. Copper Mountain has a state-of-the-art indoor training center that all visitors can use to practice their skills off of the mountain.

