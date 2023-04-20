The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is the only business of its kind that has its own convention and tourism department. In 1976, the chamber formed this department to show that Albuquerque is a great destination for tourism and conventions. Now they are partnering with Native Guitars Tour to promote their Albuquerque festival at the end of this month.

The Native Guitars Tour helps native groups get out there and promote their music. They also serve as a mentorship for the youth. The Hispano Chamber Department is proud to partner with Native Guitars Tour in promoting their Albuquerque Festival on April 27, 28, and 29. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information visit https://www.nativeguitarstour.com/