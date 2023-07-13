Summer is here, but have you planned your vacations yet? National Travel reporter Dayvee Sutton shares one of her biggest travel hacks on how you can save big while traveling this summer.

Don’t let the triple digest temperature of the summer months discourage you, Sutton will tell you how to beat the heat and enjoy the best of Scottsdale.

Scottsdale is home to over 70 resorts and hotels, that will accommodate every budget. Summer is the time people can get the benefit of cheaper rates and fewer crowds. Scottsdale also has about 90 restaurants in town, a vibrant art scene, more than 50 art galleries, Butterfly Wonderland, Odyssey Aquarium and more indoor family fun activities around Arizona.

Travelers can take advantage of most summer deals through Labor Day weekend. Viewers can find all the best details and tips on how to make the most of a summer vacation in Scottsdale at ItsThatHot.com.