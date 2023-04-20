National Roofing has been around for over 45 years offering residential, commercial, and service repair roofing in the Albuquerque and New Mexico area. If you’re looking for work they are hiring.

They are currently hiring for :

Business development representatives

Administrative positions

Assistance estimate

Sales

Entry-level positions don’t require prior experience they provide the training they might need. Other positions, might require some experience. Training program varies but some might take months to finish and once they are done with it they do graduate and get their certificate. The minimum wage is $19 per hour for those who do not have any experience.

For more information visit nationalroofing.com.