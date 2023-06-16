Communities across the state are still dealing with the negative impacts of recent wildfires and floods. Many of them need help to not only rebuild but also mentally heal. It is from that need that the new program “Ayudantes: Recursos y Apoyos” from the National Latino behavioral health association was created.

Ayudantes Recursos y Apoyos is here to help anyone in need of clinical services to individuals impacted by the fires and floods in New Mexico. Have you been impacted by the Hermits Peak or Calf Canyon Wildfires? Help is here for you, you can call 505-954-1057 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. or visit helpisherenm.org. If you live in or have been displaced from your home in Mora, Colfax, Lincoln, San Miguel, or Valencia counties help is here and available.