The National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation has an exciting event coming up that celebrates the influence of Hispanic culture and traditions. Its Día de Salud y Matanza event recognizes unique health challenges within the Hispanic community while providing information and resources for attendees.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque. The event is completely free to the public and will include a health fair, career fair, and matanza.

More highlights of the event include educational opportunities, a chile roast, a curandera, food trucks, a women’s art show, and a lowrider show. Around 15 to 20 lowriders will be on display during the event.

The National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation is still looking for volunteers to help out at the event. To sign up to volunteer, click here. To learn more about the Día de Salud event, click here.