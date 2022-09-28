Working to honor our Veterans. The National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation is a local non-profit that raises money to support the cultural center. Its mission is to preserve, promote, advance culture, arts, and literary arts programming.

They are getting ready to host an event that supports and honors our Veterans. They are selling bricks to be personalized and placed at the Pete Padilla & Manuel Mora Memorial park. Bricks are available throughout the year but they are currently hosting a special. Bricks will be 10% off until Veteran’s Day.

Once the order is placed individuals will receive an email to customize their brick and from then it will take 10-12 weeks to have the brick ordered, personalized, and placed in the Memorial Park in perpetuity. To learn more, visit https://www.nhccfoundation.org/honor-a-veteran-bricks.html.