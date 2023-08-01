The National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation works to inspire the investment and connection of all Hispanic people. One way they are able to continue this work is through their fundraising efforts with one of their biggest fundraisers coming up soon, ‘Maravilla una noche en Puerto Rico.’

This year the theme will be ‘Una Noche en Puerto Rico’ transporting everyone who attends to Puerto Rico, celebrating the culture and history.

Along with the Gala, there will be una noche en Puerto Rico a Golf Tournament on August 25 a day before the Gala. Shotgun will start at 8:00 a.m. at Paradise Hills Golf Course. Maravilla una noche en Puerto Rico 2023, will be Saturday, August 26 from 5:30 p.m. -9:00 p.m. dinner and auction. Located at Hotel Albuquerque 800 Rio Grande Boulevard NW, Albuquerque, NM 87104.