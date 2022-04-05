They are dedicated to bringing Hispanic culture through education, preservation, and more.

The National Hispanic Cultural Center presents exhibitions, book readings, performing arts, and other educational tools to the community. The upcoming event showcases poetry reading from a Chicana poet, Ana Castillo. She is a wonderful writer that focuses on Hispanic identities along with a gender focus. Castillos’ writing follows the mission of the cultural center where they are able to show the work of Hispanic writers. Margie Huerta Executive Director discusses what the center is looking to do and its upcoming events.

You can stop by the center on April 7 to check out the poetry reading.

For more information, click here.