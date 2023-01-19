The National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation is partnering with Senator Bill O’Neill to host three performances of his play, ‘Save the Bees’.

The play is a two-person play based on a friendship, and they are talking about what would happen if they were to switch votes. Dutchess Dale, play director explained what drew her to this piece was that it provided an opportunity to use this play to educate as well as entertain. And at the end she wishes people can see that although peoples views are different, it doesn’t mean is a bad thing.

This play will be one weekend only, Feb. 3-5, at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th St SW. For more information visit nhccfoundation.org.