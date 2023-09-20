With a focus on health and well-being, the National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation is hosting its “Día de Salud y Matanza” event at the end of September. While the event will address the unique health challenge facing the Hispanic community, it will also be a celebration of the influence of Hispanic culture.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National Hispanic Cultural Center on Fourth Street. The day will consist of a health and career fair as well as a matanza. “The matanza is not only a celebration of Hispanic culture but also an opportunity to showcase how we can incorporate healthy eating habits into our rich culinary traditions,” says the NHCC.

Presbyterian is one of the sponsors for the upcoming event. The health system will be present at the event with health and wellness booths and information. Not only will Presbyterian be spreading awareness and information, but they will also be recruiting healthcare workers.

The event is completely free to the public. To learn more about the event, click here.