The National Hispanic Cultural Center Foundation is hosting a tequila-tasting event, “Tequila en El Torreón,” on June 29.

Tequila en El Torreón will have an exhibition that celebrates the landscape, culture, and traditions that gave birth to tequila. This includes tastings of five different tequilas, led by Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits Director of Mixology Michael Trujillo, and a five-course food pairing by Chef Marcus Montoya. The funds raised from this event will be used to support the presentation of the Aliento a Tequila y el Arte de Agave exhibition at the NHCC Art Museum.

This event will take place on June 29 at 6:00 p.m. At the National Hispanic Cultural Center, 1701 4th Street SW. Tickets are $150 and you can reserve your spot here.