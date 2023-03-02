The 34th National Foods and BBQ Show is coming to the Duke City Friday, March 3-5. The show highlights fiery product tastings and an astonishing array of hot and spicy foods that will be on sale to the public.

For the Fiery Foods Show, Boo and Henry’s Memphis Pit BBQ will be introducing their newest and hottest sauce made with ghost peppers, Carolina Red Hot Mustard sauce. Ghost peppers are one of the hottest peppers in the world with a Scoville rating of over $1 million.

The event will be at Sandia Grand Ballroom at the Sandia Casino. Tickets will be $15.50, purchase tickets here.

Show Hours:

Friday, March 3, 2023

Trade & General Public: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Trade & General Public 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

Trade & General Public: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information visit fieryfoodsshow.com.