The National Association of Women Business Owners works to support women in their economic, social, and political roles. In New Mexico, the association is gearing up for its 20th annual “SpeakOUT!” legislative event.

The event focuses on discussions regarding the impact of legislative policy on women-owned and small business communities. 2023’s topics include “the New Mexico Paid Family & Medical Leave Act, Gross Receipts Tax Destination Based Sourcing, and Identification of the Number of Women-Owned Businesses in our state.”

The event will be held on Thursday, October 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the South Valley Economic Development Center. Tickets cost $39 for members and $49 for guests. To learn more about the event, click here.