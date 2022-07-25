The Musical Theatre Southwest will present its interpretation of Victor Hugo’s classic novel. Actors Tasha Booth and Ryan Pennington stopped by to talk about this production.

Booth said this representation is “a little bit darker” and “more in line with the original book” than the classic Disney movie. The production will also feature a pit choir of 12 singers to support the entire musical. Showtimes will be on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 29 to Aug. 14.

For more information, click here.