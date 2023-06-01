Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd. That’s what Musical Theatre Southwest is tackling with its upcoming performance. This dark, 1979 Tony award-winner for best musical features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and is based on the 1973 play “Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” by Christopher Bond. For those who are looking for some intense theater, this is the show to see.

Sweeney Todd premieres June 2; general admission is $28.00, and student/senior/military admission is $25.00. Visit here to purchase tickets here.