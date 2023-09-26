Musical Theatre Southwest is back with more entertainment as the company gears up for its performances of “Next to Normal.” Performances of the show run from Friday, September 29, through Saturday, October 21.

The rock opera focuses on mental health and the treatment that comes with it; the script for the show even won a Pulitzer Prize. The cast of the show is made up of only seven performers coming together to fill out the musical numbers.

Performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays begin at 7:30 p.m., and performances on Sundays begin at 2 p.m.; all performances will be held at the Musical Theatre Southwest building near Central Avenue and San Pedro Drive.

Tickets are $28 for general admission and $25 for students, seniors, ATG, TLC, and military. To purchase tickets, click here.