Back on the stage this holiday season. Musical Theatre Southwest will perform live, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Since 1959 Musical Theatre Southwest has been presenting broadway-style musicals right here in the Duke City.

There are various versions of Cinderella this version is an adaptation of the 1957 Cinderella, which mirrors similarities to the Disney version. As adapted for the stage, with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, this romantic fairy tale still warms the hearts of children and adults alike. This Enchanted Edition is inspired by the 1997 teleplay.

For times, dates and tickets visit their website. Showtimes for Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella run from Dec. 16- Jan. 1, 2023. For more information, visit https://www.mtsabq.org/.