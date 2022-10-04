Musical Theatre Southwest is preparing to put on a production of Stephen King’s horror novel “Carrie The Musical.” It’s been on Broadway and on the silver screen, but the MTS version will have its unique touch.

“Carrie: The Musical” will display the difference between the original book and film with this remake of “Carrie.” Lando Ruiz, the director, says the approach brings human and modern aspects into the show. The audience will get to see more characters and different scenes that people didn’t get to see in the movie or the book. The performance will allow audiences to experience the prom scene and fall in love with the storyline.

Opening night is Friday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m. Showtimes run from Oct. 7-23, and tickets are available for purchase online. For more information about “Carrie: The Musical” visit mtsabq.org.