Taking place in Berlin during the late 1920s and early 1930s, cabaret follows the relationship between an American writer and an English cabaret performer. It is the latest production to soon hit the stage at the Musical Theater Southwest.

The musical will run for four weekends starting this Friday March10. It runs Friday’s and Saturday’s at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. General admission tickets cost $28.00. Students, seniors and military tickets cost $25.00. The theater is located at 6320 Somingo Rd NE B, Albuquerque NM 87108.