Musical Theatre Southwest is a non-profit that aims to foster a love of the performing arts while promoting creativity, community, and excellence. The theater is gearing up for its performances of Jonathan Larson’s “Rent.”

Performances will be on Thursdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. Tickets cost $28 for general admission and $25 for students, seniors, ATG, TLC, and military personnel. Tickets can be purchased at this link.

“Rent” is geared toward mature audience members and covers difficult topics like HIV/AIDS, drug addiction, and more. To learn more about Musical Theatre Southwest, click here.