In just a few weeks the B2B Business Expo will be taking over Isleta casino bringing together some of the state’s best businesses and companies under one roof. M’tucci’s restaurants are one business that will be in attendance as they have signed on as one of the nine food sponsors for the event.

DJ Heckes CEO, of Exhib-IT, explained that the reason why she is doing this is to ‘Build economic development in our own state.’ Heckes believes that if ‘we grow local, build local, and thrive local,’ everything will stay in our state. This also allows businesses to come together in one forum brand, sell, or if they are hiring have a hiring fair.

M’tucci’s wanted to get involved with the expo due to it being the biggest of their kind in New Mexico. They want to network with other businesses, let more people know about their catering and just continue to brand out.

The Business Expo will be on April 18, from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. For more information visit b2bexponm.com.