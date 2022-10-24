M’tucci’s is rolling out something new. Their latest location known as ‘Bar Roma’ located in Nob Hill has brought in wonderful cuisine and a stunning atmosphere. Now, their speakeasy, Teddy Roe’s has some big news.

Teddy Roe’s opened their location with an idea in mind. Now, they are expanding their menu for guests to enjoy. Guests can enjoy a unique take on appetizers like shrimp cocktail, popcorn and nuts. Team members come up with new specials often so keep an eye out for their latest additions on Mondays during their rotating special.

On October 28 and 29 Teddy Roe’s will be hosting a Halloween costume contest. Reservations are required. The individual who wins will receive a free membership to Teddy Roe’s. To learn more about the speakeasy, visit their website.