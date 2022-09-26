Summer has taken the back seat and fall is now here. That means holidays are around the corner and party planning will come into action. Cooking is the last item on the list, so catering might be the next bet. M’tucci’s can help set the party scene.

M’tucci’s Restaurants offers a variety of catering services. They have been growing this service and even brought on an additional team member to meet the needs of their customers. M’tucci’s says the sooner you know about a event the sooner you should contact them to get everything ready.

They offer menu items like hors d’oeuvres, pastas, desserts, salads and other Italian favorites. M’tucci’s also offers two private dining rooms at two of their locations for those looking for a full in-house experience. To learn more about M’tucci’s catering services, visit https://www.mtuccis.com/catering.