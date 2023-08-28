The Albuquerque Sign Language Academy is hosting its first-ever Enchantment Games and M’tucci’s is joining in to support this important event.

The Enchantment Games is presented by The Albuquerque Sign Language Academy. The organization wants to invite the community to come and enjoy their fundraiser by participating in tournaments of (Codde Ball, Corn Hole, and Spike Ball).

The community can enjoy:

Live Music

Kids Activities

Food Trucks

STEM Activities with Sandia Labs

Bosque Brewery Beer Garden

And more

To register your team or make a donation visit givebutter.com. This event will be on Saturday, September 23 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Funds raised will benefit The Albuquerque Sign Language Academy’s innovative programming. Learn more about aslacademy.com or call 505-363-2796.