Brunch anyone? M’tucci’s is serving delicious bloody mary as part of their brunch specials.

M’tucci ‘s has also launched a new brunch menu. On the menu are new items like olive oil cake paired with a new honey and butter. They also have a breakfast shot made of Jameson and butterscotch.

Right now the new brunch specials are only at M’tucci’s Bar Roma in Nob Hill. It’s served any Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a live DJ as well. For more information visit mtuccis.com/barroma.