M’tucci’s is expanding yet again.

We have some very exciting news about the local Italian favorite that everyone knows and loves. M’tucci’s has been providing crafted Italian cuisine with an inviting atmosphere with a motto that goes, “if you ate it here, we made it here.” John Haas M’tucci’s President and Amanda Romero Partner stopped by New Mexico Living to give us the details about their latest location and all of the other events going on. They currently have three locations with a fourth one opening up with a focus on a bar setting, each location is a little different and special to experience.

They are in need of staff, you can join them the weekend of April 2 till 3 from 11:00 a.m. – 4 p.m. for their hiring fair. The fair will be at their newest addition in Nob Hill, you could get hired right away or get contacted soon with an offer.

