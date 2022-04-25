The grand opening is coming. M’tucci’s has another location in the works and they have finally announced the date of their latest addition.

The addition will be located in Nob Hill, although it is a new location they are still offering the same hand-crafted cuisine known to the M’tucci’s community. Bar Roma will be set to open on May 4. Their inspiration for this location came from Rome. The menu and atmosphere will be infused with this location. They are hosting a sneak peek open house to meet the team, building, and food. The event will be on May 1 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. They are currently hiring, you can apply here.

For more information on the latest location, visit here.