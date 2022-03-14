“If you ate it here, we made it here.”

That’s the slogan for M’tucci’s Restaurants and we all know their quality is undeniable, from the food to the beverages and beyond you can always expect fresh and delicious. Howie Kaibel Minister of Culture for M’tucci’s stopped by New Mexico Living for some exciting news about your dining experiences. The dining events are returning to M’tucci’s, they are partnering with local businesses in town to bring them back to pair some dining and drinks together for an unforgettable experience.

Events:

La Cumbre Brewing Co and M’tucci’s are joining forces on April 5 at 6:30 at the 25 location.

Hollow Spirits and M’tucci’s are joining forces on April 6 at 6:30 at the Moderno location.

Sheehan Winery and M’tucci’s are joining forces on April 7 at 6:30 at the ‘Italian’ location.

