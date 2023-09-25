The New Mexico Restaurant Association has announced the winners of its 2023 Hospitality Industry Awards. One of the awards honors a restaurant that drives change and positively impacts the community; 2023’s Community Service Award winner is M’tucci’s.

Efforts like M’tucci’s’ four-day workweek, educational outreach, and community integration have made a large impact on Albuquerque and New Mexico. M’tucci’s focuses on one major question: “What kind of company do we really want to be?” Both internally and externally, M’tucci’s’ emphasis on growth and improvement pays off, not just for the company but for the community as a whole.

M’tucci’s has four locations in the Albuquerque and Rio Rancho area: M’tucci’s Italian, M’tucci’s Twenty-Five, M’tucci’s Moderno, and M’tucci’s Bar Roma. To learn more about the restaurants, visit M’tucci’s’ website here.