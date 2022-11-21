The holidays are in full swing and M’tucci’s restaurants wants to lift your spirits with a variety of comfort foods. Tis’ the season to celebrate and M’tucci’s Restaurant has you covered with delicious food, catering and holiday gift ideas.

M’tucci’s is still taking inquiries for in-house as well as outside events. They still have spots open for the upcoming holidays and the sooner you book your event the quicker you can check that off your list. If you want to book with M’tucci’s you can reach them at cateringt@m’tuccis.com or by phone at 505-350-0019. Also, starting Friday they will have a gift card promotion; for every $100 that you purchase on a gift card you will get a $20 gift card for yourself or to gift to someone else.

M’tucci’s will also have Cookie Christmas boxes. The boxes will have lemon sugar cookies, raspberry crumble, hazel nut kiss and so much more. The box will have 25 different cookies to pick from. The boxes will be selling for $30. To order a cookie box you can call any of their locations to place an order.