M’tucci’s is the celebration of La Dolce Vita, serious food in a warm environment. But now, M’tucci’s is switching it up and making some changes to their signature pasta. M’tucci’s Minister of Culture Howie Kaibel and their chef and partner Shawn Cronin talked more about why they are changing the pasta recipe.

“We’re always looking for how to become better,” said chef and partner Shawn Cronin. He also added that they’ve been looking at assembly lately and realized that recipes from southern Italy work better with their pasta than the northern Italian recipes they’ve been using.

Besides the texture and flavor of the noodles, Shawn says the pasta actually tastes better. Also, it’s now vegan because they changed the recipe.

M’tucci’s has four locations across Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. For more information, visit https://www.mtuccis.com/.