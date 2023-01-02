The robust and flavorful marinara is not the only red you will see around M’tucci’s this year. The locally-owned restaurants will partner with UNM Athletics to offer educational opportunities and fun to Albuquerque residents.

Within the UNM program, M’tucci’s will be bringing students into restaurants and chefs into the classroom. They also enjoy being there for students who travel outside of New Mexico and come back to work for them during the summer.

Those attending the next UNM Lobo can see the contest called ‘Shake you Tucci’, which is part of their latest partnership efforts. Those who are interested in working for M’tucci’s or want to learn about the newest partnership can visit, https://www.mtuccis.com/.