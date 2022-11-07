M’tucci’s has brought delicious Italian dining to various spots around town. Their motto is, if you are it here, we made it here. Today, they are working with a New Mexico school to create a new program.

They are teaming up with Rio Rancho High School Culinary Arts program to offer students a hands-on approach to culinary arts. General Manager Robin Dibble says they would like to provide students with a chance to understand the skills in a kitchen those students could grow up working in. Chefs will also stop in classes to show how to make recipes from scratch.

The M’tucci’s located in Rio Rancho will be hosting a fundraiser to raise funds for the Rio Rancho High School Culinary Arts program. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. 20% of the proceeds from each meal will go back to the school. They recommend that individuals make reservations or pick up to go, and make sure to let the staff know. Although this program has just started in Rio Rancho they are attempting to reach out to schools and also support their staffing with schooling. To learn more, visit http://www.mtuccis.com/.