If you’re looking to take your special someone out for an unforgettable date night dinner, M’tucci’s wants to help make everything memorable. M’tucci’s will be hosting Valentine’s date night.

Since Valentine’s falls on a Tuesday, M’tucci will celebrating all weekend long, Feb. 10-14. They have added a sweet treat for your valentine an add-on special. A rose plus two chocolate-covered strawberries delivered to your table is available to add when you make reservations. A special menu will also be added that weekend. They ask for people to make reservations since it will be a busy weekend for them.

They will also be having a cocktail pairing dinner on Feb. 9. M’tucci’s located at Coors and Montano will be having its second one. It consists of a five-course meal and each meal will be paired with a unique cocktail. This is a great way that M’Tucci gets to interact with the community and enjoy something different. They also ask to make reservations for this event since it’s limited.

For more information visit mtuccis.com.