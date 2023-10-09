M’tucci’s restaurants are celebrating the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta all week long with specials and early hours. Changes include extended hours, a brunch menu, and a Bloody Mary bar.

M’tucci’s Twenty-Five and Bar Roma are opening at 10 a.m. throughout the span of the balloon fiesta. The restaurants also just launched their new brunch offerings, including eggs benedict, sausage and gravy, and more.

All of M’tucci’s locations will have a Bloody Mary bar where guests can load up their drinks with appetizers like meats, olives, and cheeses. The restaurants will also be celebrating the solar eclipse on October 14. M’tucci’s Twenty-Five and Bar Roma will have eclipse glasses available on the day of the event; the viewing will be at around 10:30 a.m., so it is recommended that attendees arrive at the restaurant right when they open at 10 a.m.

To make reservations for the restaurants, click here.