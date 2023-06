Some M’tucci Products are sold in Albertsons across Albuquerque. Now they are rolling out another item you can find in stores, bacon.

The bacon products come from a small family-owned farm in Iowa named Sackett Farms. They prioritize in keeping their animals happy so the product can taste the best it can. People can also buy M’Tucci bread and shrubs. For more of their products, you can visit mtuccis.com.