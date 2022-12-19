Celebrate New Year’s Eve in style. M’tucci’s restaurants work to enrich lives and celebrate each moment by offering delicious Italian dining in community gathering areas around town.

This holiday season, they will be hosting events at four of their locations. Bar Roma will be having Jazz music along with a DJ later in the evening. Each location will be offering 50% off of bottles of M’tucci’s sparkling wine. On the west side at their Rio Rancho location, Moderno will be having a DJ all night long. Each location will be offering different food specials.

Their I-25 location will be offering live Jazz performances with dinner specials as well. Finally, their Coors & Montaño location will be open till 11 p.m. and will also be offering dinner specials. To learn more, visit mtuccis.com.