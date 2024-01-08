M’tucci’s is known for its top-tier food and drinks, and now the Albuquerque staple is introducing a new wine: Giuseppe’s Tribute. The restaurant’s minister of culture, Howie Kaibel, has all the information on what is new at M’tucci’s and with their wine.

Kaibel explains that the name Guiseppe is the Italian equivalent of the American name Joseph. Because of that, the restaurant’s new wine is named in honor of the founder of M’tucci’s, Jeff Spiegel. The wine is a reserve cabernet sauvignon from Napa Valley that is blended in Albuquerque by Sean Sheehan.

Kaibel says M’tucci’s has been so successful because Spiegel runs his restaurants with the Italian mentality that “you get more out of life by focusing on the people that make your company great.” The wine honors the founder’s hard work and his dedication to making M’tucci’s both a great place to eat and a great place to work.

The new wine is available at all of the M’tucci’s locations and at Teddy Roe’s. To check out all the M’tucci’s has to offer, click here.