M’Tucci’s recently opened another location in the Duke City. Teddy Roe’s is a speakeasy bar bringing 1920’s vibes to its customers. M’Tucci’s Partners and Bartenders Arcy Law and Jessica O’Brien stopped by to discuss this new location.

“It is a speakeasy above anything else we have seen in Albuquerque,” said Law. According to him, the establishment’s décor is inspired by 1920s Chicago and the Prohibition era. O’Brien added she wants people to “have a nice experience” and “be impressed” when visiting that speakeasy bar.

Teddy Roe’s accepts reservations and memberships are also available.

For more information, click here.