M’tucci’s Italian is serving up a dish that is unlike anything else. The restaurant’s Pasta Della Forma is a tableside experience in which pasta is served out of a 13-pound wheel of cheese.

Pasta Della Forma is being served at M’tucci’s Italian on Coors and Montano. The meal traditionally serves two to four people, but the restaurant can use a larger wheel of cheese to serve more people.

To learn more about all that M’tucci’s offers, click here.