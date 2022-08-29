M’Tucci’s restaurants came up with a new lighter menu that allows customers to enjoy their food without worrying about calories. Executive chef and partner Cory Gray stopped by to show some dishes featured in the lighter menu.

According to Gray, the restaurant bought up this new light menu to go along with the happy hour. “Come in, have a nice meal and a couple of cocktails and wine options as well,” he said. This menu comes in “a little smaller plating,” he added.

Customers can currently enjoy this light meal from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays.

