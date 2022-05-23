As the wildfires, continue to burn across New Mexico. Local businesses and organizations are offering help to those that have been affected.

M’tucci’s is also offering help to collect supplies for those who have been displaced. They have put together a team to figure out what needed to be donated and where. They ask that individuals wanting to donate bring items to any of their restaurant locations. The drive will be hosted for two weeks.

M’tucci’s is also currently hiring for a variety of positions. Take a look at their job listings, here. For more of what M’tucci’s has to offer visit, www.mtuccis.com/.

Donation Items: