M’tucci’s Restaurants are locally owned and operated spots that not only serve delicious food but also give back to the community. Assisting the non-profit organization Mandy’s Farm, M’tucci’s will be hosting a special dinner, with funds going toward helping individuals who have developmental disabilities.

The dinner will take place on Thursday, December 7, starting at 6:30 p.m. at M’tucci’s Moderno in Rio Rancho. The meal includes fresh oysters, a variety of wines, seared duck breast, vanilla chocolate mousse, and much more, spanning six courses. Several of the meal’s items were even grown right at Mandy’s Farm. Tickets to the event cost $129 per guest, and 10% of ticket proceeds will go to Mandy’s Farm. To learn more or to buy tickets, click here.

In addition to the dinner, Mandy’s Farm will be hosting a “Feedraiser.” The non-profit is asking for donations of feed for dogs, cats, alpacas, and goats, as well as gift cards to Tractor Supply and Boofy’s Best For Pets. The donations help Mandy’s Farm run its Adaptive Horsemanship Program, which allows people of all abilities to experience a safe and engaging time with horses.

M’tucci’s has been partnering with Mandy’s Farm for about two years now. To learn more about M’tucci’s Restaurants, click here. To learn more about Mandy’s Farm, click here.