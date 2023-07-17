The popular Albuquerque-based Italian restaurant M’tucci’s has special events planned at each of its four locations this week to celebrate 10 years in business. M’tucci’s is also giving away multiple prizes through raffles and its new limited-time passport experience.

Events happening July 20-23:

July 20 | 6:30 p.m.: Six-course wine pairing dinner for employees only at M’tucci’s Twenty-Five.

July 21 | 6 to 10 p.m.: Neighborhood Backyard BBQ on in the parking lot at M’tucci’s Moderno. This event will feature housemade sausages and chips, Teddy Roe’s Brew, a beer garden, live music, drinks, patio games, and face painting.

July 22 | All day starting at 11 a.m.: Family Friendly Fun at M’tuccis Italian. M’tucci’s founders will be at the restaurant sharing their stories. A family-style dinner will also feature special favorites menu and a mozzarella-making demonstration.

July 23 | 3 to 7 p.m.: M’tuccis M’tanza at M’tuccis Bar Roma. This event will feature slow-roasted pork sandwiches, Teddy Roe’s Brew, face painting, patio games, and a live DJ.

Passport to M’tucci’s

From July 17-23 visit any of the four M’tucci’s locations and order specific items to fill up your passport. Managers will stamp each item and you will be entered into a grand prize drawing.

How to enter into M’tucci’s raffle

Visit any of the four restaurants to enter the anniversary raffle during the month of July. Raffle tickets will be handed out in person and online. Those who subscribe to M’tucci’s “La Gazzetta” will also receive a raffle ticket. Multiple drawings will be happening this month. For more information on the events, visit mtuccis.com.