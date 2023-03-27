Known for their mastery of Italian Cuisine M’tucci’s restaurants are expanding that knowledge to their brand-new dessert menu.

New dessert examples:

Mixing up Cheesecake, with strawberry jam and M’tuccis shrubs.

Mint shortbread cookies

Lemon chantilly cake, almond brittle, and tune it down with a nice dust

Gelato cookies

There have four locations and they are all different, however, they are changing some things. All locations will have the same dessert options. So people can come and have the comfort of a dessert they know they will love. For more information visit mtuccis.com.