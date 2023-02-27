M’tuuci’s Restaurants are known for bringing hand-crafted Italian dining to Duke City. Customers can also expect some new seasonal dishes.

M’tucci’s will be adding 10 new dishes to their Coor’s and Montaño locations. Chef and partner Corey Gray explained what people can expect. There will be a lot of fall/winter flavors carried on into the spring season.

In the studio, he prepared one of their new vegetarian ravioli dishes. It included roasted carrots and goat cheese filled ravioli. It also comes with squash, fresh garlic, and brown butter tea sauce.

For more information visit mtuccis.com.