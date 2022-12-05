M’tucci’s is partnering with a newly renovated hotel here in Albuquerque; Hotel Zazz, to offer a fun, new experience just in time for the holidays. They are launching a staycation program called ‘Dine and Dream’.

You stay a night at Hotel Zazz and dine at M’tucci’s Bar Roma. This includes a one-night stay and dinner per registered adult guest. They have designed a special menu that allows you to choose from different entrees and appetizers and desserts. They wanted this experience to be unique, even the menu was designed for ‘Dine and Dream.’

M’tucci’s is also selling a box of cookies for $30. You get 25 different cookies that could be something you share with guests over the holidays.